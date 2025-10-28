VJ Edgecombe had an impressive defensive highlight during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Going into the game, Edgecombe had an excellent start to his NBA career. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists throughout the first two games of the season, making early splashes as a start for Philadelphia.

The young guard continues to prove his talent not just on offense, but on the defensive side of the ball as well. He showcased that with this highlight in the third quarter, chasing down Paolo Banchero for the big block on the fastbreak.

WHAT A SEQUENCE BY THE SIXERS 🔥 VJ Edgecombe with a MEAN chasedown block on Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Maxey lays it up on the other end 😤pic.twitter.com/w57hMvOY08 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played against Magic

It was a great highlight for VJ Edgecombe to pull off, helping the 76ers take down the Magic 136-124 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid as the team remains cautious towards his health. Nonetheless, the squad adapted well enough to make big plays down the stretch to fend off any attempt at an upset on their homecourt.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The 76ers prevailed in both categories as they made 14 3-pointers on a 42.4% clip while limiting their turnovers to six. It wasn't the same for the Magic, only making eight triples on 32% accuracy and turning the ball over 13 times.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia, including Edgecombe. He finished with a stat line of 26 points, seven assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Maxey had an excellent display with 43 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Kelly Oubre Jr. came next with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Quentin Grimes provided 14 points and five rebounds.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Wizards on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET.