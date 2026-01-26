The NBA Trade Deadline is closing in, and rumors surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers are growing louder around Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon. As first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the 76ers are willing to listen to offers for Drummond while also weighing Gordon’s expiring contract.

The 76ers front office is not rushing, but rather calculating. Drummond has filled an important role behind Joel Embiid, but Philadelphia is now studying whether his market value outweighs his impact on the floor. Gordon’s limited playing time has turned his deal into a financial chess piece. Under the bright lights, every decision feels tied to a shrinking championship window.

On the surface, Eric Gordon looks like the easier move for the 76ers. He has appeared in only six games and carries a low-risk, expiring contract that teams with cap space could absorb quickly. The Brooklyn Nets or Utah Jazz could take him without hesitation. Still, Gordon’s value goes beyond minutes. He has become a mentor to rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, and that presence matters in a locker room seeking stability. Philadelphia must balance dollars with development. The deadline demands clarity.

Why the 76ers see real value in Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond’s case carries weight because his production is real, making him a central figure in the latest 76ers rumors. He averages nine rebounds in just 20 minutes and ranks among the league leaders in rebounds per 36 minutes. He delivers when the team needs size. Adem Bona steps in when the game demands speed. Together, they have protected Joel Embiid and kept the rotation flexible.

That is why Drummond’s absence in the loss to the Knicks drew attention. The 76ers were beaten badly on the boards despite his earlier strong showing against New York. Fans noticed. Executives did too. A proven backup center on an expiring deal always attracts interest before April.

Ownership feels the urgency. This 76ers roster was built to win now. Any move must strengthen the title chase, not weaken it. The window is shrinking under the stadium lights.

So will the 76ers hold their ground or make one bold move before the NBA Trade Deadline?