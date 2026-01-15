The Philadelphia 76ers have been a mostly pleasant surprise so far this season, currently sitting at 22-17 despite a recent home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in blowout fashion. The 76ers have seen excellent play from rookie VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid and Paul George are starting to make appearances in the lineup a bit more frequently as the season wears on.

With the NBA trade deadline coming up, some are wondering if Daryl Morey might look to swing a deal in order to make Philadelphia even more competitive, and recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on one Western Conference team that Philadelphia has eyes on.

“Sources say the Sixers and Grizzlies did have a level of trade discussion in mid-December…” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

However, Fischer made clear that these talks have not revolved around point guard Ja Morant, whom it was reported that the Grizzlies are now open to trading.

Fischer clarified that the trade talks between Memphis and Philadelphia “involved around-the-edges roster matters.”

“If the Grizzlies do end up needing a third team to help facilitate some of their active trade dealings on a salary-matching basis, there is some recent synergy between Memphis and Philadelphia that is worth filing away,” he concluded.

Overall, it remains to be seen what kind of deal the Grizzlies and 76ers might make that would be beneficial to both teams.

At the current juncture, the 76ers could use some more depth on the wings, especially considering that Paul George is not the player he once was, and Kelly Oubre Jr. only recently returned to the lineup after a prolonged injury absence.

In any case, the 76ers will look to get back into the win column on Friday night for a rematch at home against the Cavaliers. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:00 pm ET from Philadelphia.