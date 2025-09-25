The Philadelphia 76ers have most of their roster set as training camp is about to begin, but there's still one piece that needs to be completed. Quentin Grimes has still not agreed to an offer, and after the latest news, it may make sense why he hasn't, according to Gina Mizell.

“Agent David Bauman told me the Sixers’ formal offer was for four years and $39 million, and he still believes Grimes should command $20-25 annually. So, yeah, far apart. Some sort of one-year deal seems most likely, at the moment,” Mizell wrote on Bluesky.

If Grimes and the 76ers don't come to an agreement, there could be a chance that this could go on for some time. As of now, Grimes will not be attending media day or traveling with the team to Abu Dhabi for their preseason games. It's obvious that Grimes is looking for a long-term deal with more money, but it seems like the 76ers are trying to be cautious with how they handle the team.

With the 76ers dealing with so many injuries last season, Grimes stepped in down the stretch of the year and was the best player on the court for them, averaging 21.9 points after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks.

What will the 76ers do with Quentin Grimes?

If the 76ers can't come to an agreement with Grimes, he could just accept the qualifying offer worth $8.7 million. If he is to accept, that could handicap the 76ers, as he would have a no-trade clause and would be locked into his deal for the entire season. It's not certain if the 76ers want to do that, so the best-case scenario for them is to come to a common ground with Grimes.

It might be imperative that the 76ers sign Grimes now, with the news that Jared McCain suffered a torn thumb ligament during a workout. McCain was just working back from a season-ending injury last season, and the hope was that he could come back and build off the strong rookie year he was having.

If McCain has to miss an extended period of time, they're going to need a guard to replace him. Luckily, Tyrese Maxey will be healthy coming into the season, and rookie V.J. Edgecombe will be a help, but to make sure their depth is good throughout the year, Grimes could be the player they need.