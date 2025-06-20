Though Rutgers star Ace Bailey cancelled a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, there is still a chance he could be selected by the team with the No. 3 overall pick. Even with reports of the 76ers viewing others as prime candidates for the selection, the latest from ClutchPoint's NBA insider Brett Siegel gives insight into the situation ahead of the NBA Draft next Wednesday.

There's no denying that Bailey's pre-draft process has been atypical, as his lack of workouts has been talked about around the league. But even though his session with Philadelphia was dismissed by his side, Bailey is “still very much in play to be the third pick” by the 76ers.

“Although it seems like the 18-year-old and his agent slighted the 76ers at the last minute, Bailey is still very much in play to be the third pick in this year's draft, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Philadelphia has yet to make a decision, and executive Daryl Morey has seen it all when it comes to the NBA Draft.”

“He is not afraid to play these sorts of games with agents and their players,” Siegel continued. “Which is why if he ultimately decides Bailey is the team's missing piece, he will have no problem selecting him, regardless of whether Bailey's camp wants him next to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.”

76ers weighing options with No. 3 pick, with Ace Bailey likely available

Article Continues Below

Despite the 76ers having the third overall pick in the NBA Draft, there has also been speculation about them moving up a spot to No. 2, which is owned by the San Antonio Spurs, in the likelihood of taking fellow Rutgers star Dylan Harper.

“Philadelphia has talked with multiple teams inquiring about the third pick in the draft, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Along with their attempts to move up one spot to take Harper, the 76ers have seemed to indicate that they would move out of this third pick if the right deal presented itself.”

The latest ESPN mock draft labeled Baylor's VJ Edgecombe as the “leader in the clubhouse” in regards to the pick after a positive visit. Still, Siegel would find it important to mention that knowing how Morey has done business, every rumor “should be taken with a grain of salt.”

“Again, don't forget this is Daryl Morey that we are talking about,” Siegel wrote. “Every offseason, a lot of games are played by the veteran executive, as he's always attempting to get a leg up on the competition with any intel he can gather. Every single rumor, including those connected to the Sixers in this story, should be taken with a grain of salt because you just never know what direction Morey will go.”

At any rate, Philadelphia will be on the clock on the night of June 25 to determine who will be part of their future.