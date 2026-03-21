The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond $25,000 following an incident during Thursday night’s 139-118 win over the Sacramento Kings, according to a report.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel shared the update Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“76ers center Andre Drummond has been fined $25,000 for making an objectionable gesture on the playing court against the Kings.”

The league has not publicly disclosed additional details regarding the specific gesture, but the fine adds to disciplinary actions handed out this season for on-court conduct.

Drummond contributed significantly in the victory, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 24 minutes off the bench. He shot 5-for-11 from the field and connected on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, continuing a stretch of efficient play in a reserve role.

Andre Drummond fined after Kings game as 76ers push standings climb

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The 32-year-old has appeared in 52 games this season, including 24 starts, and is averaging 6.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He is shooting 47.6% from the field and a career-high 34.7% from three-point range while logging 20 minutes per contest.

Philadelphia improved to 38-32 with the win and remains in a tight race in the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers currently sit in ninth place, trailing the sixth-seeded Orlando Magic (38-31) by 0.5 games and the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors (39-30) by 1.5 games.

The team will look to maintain momentum as it concludes its three-game road trip Saturday night against the Utah Jazz (21-49). Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET as Philadelphia continues its push to climb the standings late in the regular season.