A week ago, Donovan McNabb boiled Philadelphia’s passing issues down to a familiar problem: when the offense tilts too heavily toward A.J. Brown, the rest of the structure suffers.

In his view, DeVonta Smith gets lost, the middle of the field isn’t stressed enough, and Dallas Goedert, who could be the most dangerous mismatch, isn’t featured the right way. That critique has only gotten louder as the Eagles search for answers after an ugly stretch.

Now the leaguewide chatter is drifting into something more dramatic: trade buzz that simply won’t die.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler laid out, multiple executives he spoke with believe the Eagles could at least consider moving Brown this offseason. The logic is blunt, Brown’s visible frustration and constant messaging can become a weekly stressor, and the passing game limitations have made the relationship feel tense even when teammates understand where he’s coming from.

Fowler added that Brown would have real market demand at 28, with $50 million in cash due over the next two years, and he detailed the cap math Philadelphia would face if a deal happened before or after June 1.

That’s the key point: this isn’t about Brown suddenly not being a WR1, it’s about whether Philly decides the noise, the fit, and the finances point toward a reset.

On the field, the Eagles did at least avoid another crisis after their Raiders win. Jalen Hurts addressed the hit that briefly raised alarms and shut down any injury concern, saying he’s fine.

He also backed it up with efficient production in that game, and his availability matters because if Philadelphia is going to calm this offense down, it starts with steady quarterback play.

For now, the Eagles are stuck in the gray area, still talented, still dangerous, but with a passing game identity that keeps dragging Brown into the center of every conversation.