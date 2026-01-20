It took nearly two months for Jalen Green to return from his hamstring injury. Through plenty of rehab, good spirits, and chopping away at the bit, the Suns have the dynamic backcourt of him and Booker they’ve been waiting for.

However, it’s more than just adding a future all-star to the mix. Green’s return unlocks so much more for the team that they only got to see through a game and a quarter.

But let’s take a look at the small sample size, shall we?

In his 23 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers in early November, he posted 29 points and was such an ideal complement next to Booker.

His athleticism shone, as he weaved and made acrobatic finish after acrobatic finish. Much of the surprise came from the 3-point shot, where he knocked down five of his 11 attempts.

The majority were off the dribble, leaning to one side, and fading away. Granted, it might’ve been one of the more efficient performances, but it explains why the Suns were so high on Green during the Kevin Durant trade.

On the contrary, Booker’s game is the antithesis of Green’s. He’s extremely methodical, gets to his spot, and knows how to slow the game down if things get out of control.

The team’s pace has been reduced, but the offensive efficiency and points per possession have been among the best in the league. Adding Green’s explosiveness can bring some balance to an offense that struggles at times without Booker.

He’s likely to be the main scorer in that second unit, even with guys like Collin Gillespie stepping up in that department. Having a dynamic scorer like Green shifts the Suns' culture, gives them more cushion, and something that defenses have to truly game plan for.

What’s really important for Jalen Green's return to the Suns?

Perhaps the most important factor, he’s only 23 years old. As a result, the organization, and specifically head coach Jordan Ott, have been adamant about seeing his injury recovery in the long term.

In his second game back, with the second quarter of the Suns’ game against the Clippers, he aggravated his hamstring issue. It might’ve been too soon for Green to come back, hence the hesitancy to wait until he’s fully at game speed and making in-game moves during scrimmages or practice.

The old saying goes, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Phoenix doesn’t want to look like fools if they’re not meticulous with Green’s recovery.

Even with the latter growing more impatient with his return, they’re in a good spot. Without Green, they’re in play-in contention at the seventh seed.

In the two games he played, both were wins. A small sample size isn’t ideal, but it’s all there is.

Will the Suns have issues integrating Jalen Green into the offense?

Missing as much time as he has isn't ideal, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been actively participating in anything. Game plans, being active on the bench, and giving his insight are valuable.

Still, there will be some rust on the gears heading into Tuesday's match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Following Monday's game, Ott knows there might be an adjustment period, but nothing too extreme.

“I think there is going to be some of that,” Ott said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “I think that's with anyone that comes back from any injury, especially this long, or you add a player at this time of the year.

“We know who he is. He knows what we want to do. We're a top-five defense. That's where it's going to start. Offensively, we need his speed. We need his speed, his playmaking, his downhill ability.”

Time is on the Suns' side, with the separation between a play-in and certified playoff spot being slim. Green's return– barring any injury– will showcase how dynamic Phoenix's offense could be.