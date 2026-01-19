The wait might finally be over for the Phoenix Suns and for Jalen Green, as he was upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report ahead of Monday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets, according to Arizona Sports Suns reporter Kellan Olson.

After Green had a setback with his hamstring injury, the team has taken its time to get him back. Funny enough, head coach Jordan Ott mentioned that he's been doing 5-on-5 drills throughout the last week or two.

He's stressed that getting Green back to game speed is crucial. Two months prior, he might not been at game speed, hence the immediate aggravation of that injury.

Still, despite only playing two games, the Suns are holding their own, and it shows. They are eight games above .500 and are in the hunt for a play-in/playoff spot.

Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks have led the charge, but there have been moments where Green's abilities would take them over the edge.

His fluid scoring, tough shot-making, and otherworldly athleticism complement just about every player on the roster. Plus, the 23-year-old has shown consistent flashes of being that de facto offensive option.

The Suns need Jalen Green back, but know to wait

When Booker compliments you, you know you're legit. And that's been about Green throughout the season. His infectious energy has spread to the team, even when he's on the bench.

For instance, Green was fined after the Suns win against the Washington Wizards in December for saying that no one can mess with Collin Gillespie. Granted, he didn't use the word “mess” but the passion speaks for itself.

But as the season dwindles, he's been itching to get back on the court, and so is Booker.

“We miss Jalen,” Booker said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin following the Suns' 106-97 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

“He's been licking his chops getting ready for this moment. I think we've overdone it with keeping him out. He's going to be healthy and strong and ready to go.”

Phoenix does have a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, so it'll be noteworthy if Green plays in one of those games or not. No matter what, he seems closer and closer to make his second return for the Suns.