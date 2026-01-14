The Phoenix Suns have been plucky all year long, but they met a very similar team in the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. As a result, they were fighting an uphill climb all night long, and they managed to climb back from a double-digit deficit only to fall in the end, 127-121. The Suns had to endure a few nervous moments, including an injury scare that saw Devin Booker head to the locker room after an awkward landing.

With a little over a minute to go in the third quarter, the Suns found themselves defending in semi-transition after a missed shot from Dillon Brooks. Booker was among the first guys back on defense for Phoenix, and he ended up disrupting a lob attempt from Tyler Herro to Pelle Larsson. However, the Suns star, in the aftermath of deflecting the ball for a Heat turnover, landed awkwardly on his left ankle and had to limp towards the locker room.

Devin Booker landed awkwardly after this blocked shot and limped straight to the locker room. Hope he’s okay 🙏

The good news, of course, is that Booker ended up returning to the contest, and he ended up closing the game for the Suns in the loss. But this play could have ended much worse, and they have to be thanking their lucky stars that Booker did not suffer an even worse injury.

Reinforcements are coming soon for the Suns

The Suns have been one of the league's most pleasant surprises this season; despite trading away Kevin Durant, they find themselves squarely within the Western Conference playoff picture thanks to their disruptive defense and excellent shooting from beyond the arc.

But Phoenix has been punching above its weight class all season long, and reinforcements are needed to help further steady this sailing ship. Jalen Green, the main piece they got from the Durant trade, is set to return to action soon, and he should provide even more of a spark for this team moving forward.