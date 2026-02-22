PHOENIX– In what might've been a forgettable performance became unforgettable after Jalen Green hit the game-winner for the Phoenix Suns in their 113-110 double overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Despite shooting 6-for-26 from the field, his final make was the most important one. A fadeaway corner 3-pointer that sealed the win.

Teammates rushed him, the Mortgage Matchup Center became unglued, and what could've been disappointment for the Phoenix faithful turned into pure jubilation.

When Green walked into the press conference room, he was surprised that this was his first-ever NBA game-winner. But winning the game might not have been the only thing on his mind as he prepared to take the last shot.

At that point, it’s double OT, we just trying to go home,” Green joked. “But as I said, my teammates, my coaches kept talking to me the whole night. Just keep shooting. It doesn’t matter what the last shot is.”

At that point, it's double OT, we just trying to go home," Green joked. "But as I said, my teammates, my coaches kept talking to me the whole night. Just keep shooting. It doesn't matter what the last shot is."

Originally, the play was designed for Collin Gillespie. However, head coach Jordan Ott said that Green told Royce O'Neale to look for him if there was space.

Safe to say there was, and the rest is history. As mentioned earlier, he took 26 shots, but most of them were his usual looks. Even with Green being visibly frustrated, he kept taking his usual shots.

Being encouraged every single possession is something that can never be taken for granted. That might've had a good part of the game-winner.

Jalen Green's game-winner shows irreplaceable impact for Suns

With Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jordan Goodwin being sidelined on Saturday, someone had to step up to the plate. Green wasted no time taking matters into his own hands.

Towards the beginning of the game, he appeared to be settling for perimeter shots. However, as the game progressed, he attacked the paint more frequently and opened up shooting pockets for his teammates.

One thing remained the same: he was getting to his spots and attempting the shots he always does. While some fans weren't pleased, his shot-making is what makes him stand above the rest.

“I think it’s pretty normal when you miss so many games,” head coach Jordan Ott said when asked about Green's rhythm and game-winner.

“You’re not able to practice, not able to get much of a rhythm… but what is hard is to go through that and then hit a shot like that. He’s an incredible shot maker, incredible scorer. That’s what those guys do.”

"I think it's pretty normal when you miss so many games," head coach Jordan Ott said when asked about Green's rhythm and game-winner.

"You're not able to practice, not able to get much of a rhythm… but what is hard is to go through that and then hit a shot like that. He's an incredible shot maker, incredible scorer. That's what those guys do."

His irreplaceable impact was heightened even more on Saturday. With the Suns playing in a back-to-back contest on Sunday, his minutes might dwindle or he might not play at all.

Regardless of that, he'll likely soak in the next few moments of his first ever game-winner.