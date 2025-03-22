The trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant hasn't lived up to the hype. For the Phoenix Suns, they sit 10th in the Western Conference, on the cusp of a play-in spot.

Conversely, they shouldn't be in this position. The talent is too much to have the record they have. Although the Suns secured the tiebreaker over the Dallas Mavericks earlier in March, that's not the be-all and end-all.

There are plenty of games remaining. When speaking with Fox Sports reporter Melissa Rohlin, Booker detailed what the problem is with this team versus others.

“Talent only gets you so far,” Booker told FOX Sports. “I've been on teams with less talent that found ways to get more wins. It's just the little things. What people always say, the details of the game.

“Although it sounds like we should know that at this part of our careers, it's just something you need to form and develop and learn through trial and error,” Booker told FOX Sports.

The trial and error hasn't happened because of a lack of chemistry. There hasn't been a consistent point where the Suns' Big 3 have been together.

It has been for spurts but not for 10 or 20 games at a time. They have usually been together anywhere between five or seven games. While the offense has the potential, the Suns' Big 3 hasn't and didn't pan out.

Even with head coach Mike Budenholzer and his offensive scheme, nothing has gone the way the team has hoped. Trade rumors, benchings, and constant rotation switches made it difficult to build camaraderie.

Devin Booker sees that the Suns can turn it around

Even with the record and the toughest remaining schedule in the league, Booker has watched this movie before. In the 2020 season, they were invited to be a part of the NBA bubble.

As a result, Phoenix went 8-0 and had some memorable moments. Not to mention, Booker solidified his status as an elite shooting guard.

Although they didn't make the playoffs that season, they were disrespected by everyone who was in the bubble. Following their 8-0 stretch, though, the disrespect was no more.

While 2020 and this current Suns team are drastically different, there are some similarities. Booker elaborated more on how he feels a turnaround is possible.

“We were at the bottom of the league,” Booker said. “So, it's something that I've seen can turn around. I've seen it be fixed before. So, that's the motivation. Just do that again.”

No one on the current Suns roster has experienced what Booker did with that 2020 team. However, he understands being in the basement and climbing his way to the top.

Suns' Devin Booker senses the league's respect

Many throughout the league understand greatness. Conversely, few can live it out. As a result, when Booker was dubbed the unsung MVP of the Summer Olympics, more respect came the Suns' star's way.

The 33-37 record doesn't do justice when looking at Booker's resume. A four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA participant is impressive, to say the least.

The social media trolls and others don't seem to phase the superstar; it's only about the people within the league whose opinion matters.

“From the people that I respect,” Booker said. “I wouldn't want it any other way. Social media, they can do what they want. When you're getting claimed that by two Hall of Famers, [including] one, [who's] arguably the best player to ever live, it means a lot.

“I developed a good relationship with all those guys through the summer at the Olympics. The respect is real. I can feel it when they talk to me.”

If the Suns can get themselves out of the basement, as Booker put it, they might be able to make a legitimate run. Either way, a play-in opportunity and securing the eighth seed would give the shooting guard even more respect.