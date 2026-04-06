Washington Wizards rookie Will Riley accomplished a feat on Sunday that the team hadn't seen in over three decades. After scoring 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting during Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat, Riley scored 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting during a 121-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 6-foot-9 forward is the first Wizards rookie to score 30 points in consecutive games since Calbert Cheaney in 1994.

“[Will] has really done this for a while now, maybe not 30 [points] every night,” Wizards coach Brian Keefe said. “But back-to-back 30-point games is impressive. You see his confidence growing, his skill set. His ability to make tough shots and get to the free-throw line. He is just growing. He is playing really well.”

Riley has turned in a breakout stretch in an expanded on-ball role for the tanking Wizards late this season. The No. 21 pick has averaged 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on .483/.361/.795 shooting splits across 31 appearances since the start of February.

He is the NBA's only rookie averaging over 16 points and two assists while shooting 48 percent or better during that span.

Wizards rookie Will Riley continues breakout stretch with back-to-back 30-point games

Riley's second-half production has been one of the NBA's top late-season surprises. However, Keefe said the Wizards haven't been caught off guard by the rookie's offensive development.

“Nothing's really surprised me with this guy, given the worker he is and the time he puts in,” the coach said. “But his efficiency for someone who is so young in this league, that's pretty unique. Most guys aren't that efficient, especially around the rim. His ability to get to the rim, his ability to get fouled, that stuff really stands out… His playmaking skills [have also stood out]. We're putting the ball in his hands and playing him at the point at times. He's initiating offense, and we have a lot to learn from him on that, but we want to see what he can do because we think eventually he's gonna be one of those guys who can lead offenses or play on the perimeter.”

Will Riley 30/4/6 on 9/16 FG vs Brooklyn – that's back to back 30 balls for Will https://t.co/Uq0NyppdvG pic.twitter.com/i0O4mYnm09 — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) April 5, 2026

Riley's rapid development has been a welcome sight for a Wizards team searching for future building blocks. The former Illinois star is part of a young Washington core that features Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly, alongside veteran trade acquisitions Trae Young and Anthony Davis.