WASHINGTON, D.C. — An age-old sports cliche is the final score being deceiving, and that was the case in the Washington Wizards' 132-111 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The Thunder were up 103-96 after three quarters before pulling away in the final period, but the Wizards earned reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's respect.

The three-time All-NBA First Teamer was asked what advice he has for Washington's young core postgame, via Double Take Sports' Carita Parks.

Great answer from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander! Spoke to him re: his advice for a young #Wizards team going through a rebuild like OKC did. He gave several reasons why they’re on the right track & ended with: “They’ll eventually get to where they want to go…until they run into us.”… pic.twitter.com/7zoq4VwWjb — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 22, 2026

“I honestly think they're on the right path. Like we saw tonight, they have guys that just compete, and I think that's the first thing,” he said. “You want guys that play with an edge, that aren't scared, that just wanna go out there and fight. Not physically, but in basketball terms.”

Everyone in the room laughed, as that last comment referenced the viral skirmish between the two teams just before halftime. After Wizards forward Anthony Gill hit a five-foot shot, Thunder forward Jaylin Williams got into a shoving match with Wizards forward Justin Champagnie when he was about to take the ball out. Oklahoma City guard Ajay Mitchell then walked over and jawed at Champagnie, who hit him in the face with an open hand. Mitchell charged at Champagnie, starting an all-out brawl that spilled into the fan section of the baseline.

Huge brawl in Wizards-Thunder: pic.twitter.com/tCcxsNv6en — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 21, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander pulled Mitchell to the bench, and the fight ended before Champagnie, Williams, Mitchell, and Thunder guard Cason Wallace all got ejected. Champagnie and Williams got double technical fouls, while Mitchell and Wallace also got technicals for escalating the conflict.

“That's half the battle in the NBA. Every night, suiting up and going to work,” Gilgeous-Alexander continued postgame. “I think they have that. And then they have some vets obviously, a few trades have been made with AD [Anthony Davis] and Trae [Young]. Two very proven guys in the NBA, so they'll help once they get on the floor. Well-coached, I know BK [head coach Brian Keefe] very well. He was here my first year in OKC, so I know what he's about. [General manager] Will [Dawkins] as well, they know what they're doing. I think they're on the right track, they check all the boxes. Gotta focus on getting better every day, and they'll get where they want to go eventually, until they run into us.”

Thunder provide model for Wizards' rebuild

Oklahoma City represents the end goal for Washington, as it won the 2025 NBA Finals and currently leads the league with a 56-16 record. General manager Sam Presti has built the NBA's deepest roster through a variety of shrewd moves like landing Gilgeous-Alexander from the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George in 2019, drafting All-Stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the 2022 lottery, acquiring All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls for Josh Giddey in 2024, and drafting Mitchell in the second round in 2024. The latter player is averaging 14.2 points on 48.9% shooting (34.8% 3-point) with 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 26.2 minutes.

Dawkins, who rose the ranks on Presti's staff from 2008 to 2023, is leading his own version of the Thunder's journey. The Gilgeous-Alexander trade started Oklahoma City's rebuild, as the squad lost in the first round of the 2020 playoffs before having three straight losing seasons. Head coach Mark Daigneault then won Coach of the Year honors after the team went 57-25 in 2023-24. It got bounced in the second round of the 2024 postseason, but beat the Indiana Pacers in last year's Finals.

Dawkins started the Wizards' rebuild by trading Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul in the summer of 2023, a move that eventually led to the Young deal in January. Along the way, he traded for guard Bilal Coulibaly on draft night, picked big man Alex Sarr, guard Bub Carrington, and guard Tre Johnson in the lottery, selected forwards Kyshawn George and Will Riley outside of the lottery, and snagged guard Jamir Watkins in the second round last summer. On top of that, he gave Champagnie a standard contract last season after rising from the G League into an NBA rotational piece, and he acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in February without giving up essential assets.

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Now, Washington is finishing up its third and final tanking season before making another top-eight pick in a draft with superstar prospects like BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, and Duke's Cameron Boozer. While the Thunder never traded for stars, as Gilgeous-Alexander was entering his second season in 2019, both organizations dealt expensive veterans in Beal and George and temporarily sacrificed winning to develop young talent.

Coulibaly, Sarr, Carrington, George, and Johnson have all earned Rising Stars honors, while Riley is averaging 14.5 points on 44.2% shooting (37% 3-point) over 33 minutes in March. Watkins, who is averaging 8.6 points on 53.7% shooting (40% 3-point) with two steals in March, signed a standard deal in February.

The next step for the Wizards is to learn winning habits as they aim to enter the Eastern Conference playoff picture next season. Daigneault opened up to ClutchPoints pregame when asked what habits his team has had over the years to reach the level it's at now, besides the classic answers like “hard work” and “talent.”

I asked Thunder coach Mark Daigneault what habits his team has done over the years to reach the level it’s at besides the classic answers of working hard and being talented: “It’s mostly the classic answers. I think if you unpack players that are successful, like Shai is a great… pic.twitter.com/3DzrYXWhBd — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) March 21, 2026

“It’s mostly the classic answers,” he admitted. “I think if you unpack players that are successful, like Shai is a great example…There’s no secret to what he’s doing. He’s doing the very fundamental things you need to be great. He’s doing them all the time, consistently, in all situations. But it’s pretty fundamental for him and the team, I think. At least that’s what we emphasize. We’ve got talented guys…but it’s nothing cute. Individual defense, transition defense, floor spacing, pass when there’s two guys on you. It’s just, can you do it consistently and be disciplined, committed to it, in all situations with all players. But there’s no pixie dust.”

Washington must learn how to defend, as it ranks last in the NBA with a 120.7 defensive rating. However, there are plenty of silver linings, including Coulibaly finding his shot. The 21-year-old is averaging 16 points on 44.2% shooting (41.7% 3-point) over 30.1 minutes in March, besting his career averages of 10.6 points on 42.5% shooting (31.3% 3-point) across 29.1 minutes. He led the Wizards with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3-point) over 34 minutes on Saturday.

Keefe, who was an assistant with the Thunder from 2007 to 2015 and in 2019-20, spoke about Coulibaly's performance postgame.

“I think he's just growing…You know, he had all the start and stop with some of the injuries early, and I think he's just getting his rhythm,” he said. “I think he's taken advantage of the opportunity. We'll obviously put the ball in his hands. He's playing downhill, but he's been playing really good basketball here for a good stretch.”

Whether or not Washington's young core grows enough to reach Oklahoma City's level one day remains to be seen, but the team's rebuild is being steered by two people who helped the league's best team develop.

Up next for the Wizards is a road game against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.