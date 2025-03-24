Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee will add some much-needed depth to the Phoenix Suns on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks if they are cleared to play. According to the injury report, both players are listed as probable.

Richards dealt with right calf tightness that sidelined him from Friday's game. Meanwhile, Plumlee suffered a left quadriceps strain that kept him out the past two games.

Meanwhile, Suns rookie center Oso Ighodaro played 44 minutes while the duo was sidelined. While the two participated in Sunday's shootaround, there's no clear telling if the two will play.

Nick Richards, Mason Plumlee injury status vs Bucks

The two are probable, which is a positive sign. On the flip side, the Bucks present some serious size in the paint. They have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez patrolling the paint.

During Sunday's shootaround, both Richards and Plumlee were putting in their respective work. Plumlee was shooting free throws, along with Richards. There wasn't too much sprinting or jogging from the two, but there appeared to be no discomfort.

Plumlee's injury was known, but Richards's wasn't. The latter tweaked his calf during his pregame warmups on Friday. As a result, he was ruled out of the game.

With the Suns having the toughest remaining schedule in the league, all hands are on deck. The more, the merrier. Plus, the two centers have been key contributors this season, even with Ighodaro's rise.

Also, Bradley Beal is still ruled out with a left hamstring strain. He is set to be evaluated later this week for his injury.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) and Jericho Sims (right thumb, UCL sprain) are both ruled out. Although Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and Gary Trent Jr (lower back contusion) are both probable, the Suns have some good luck on their side.

The question if Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee will play for the Suns against the Bucks on Monday is most likely.