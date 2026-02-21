PHOENIX– The Phoenix Suns might have another name added to their injury report during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dillon Brooks suffered an injury scare and headed back to the locker room.

He was seen grabbing his left hand on a handful of possessions, especially after shooting the ball. Before leaving the game, he had five points and three rebounds on 2-7 shooting from the field.

After Brooks missed the last Suns game due to a league-mandated one-game suspension, many were eager to see him on the court. Even Brooks himself looked excited to be out there.

Not to mention, he's only missed seven games this season. Health is wealth at this stage of the season, and losing him would be a brutal loss.

Dillon Brooks's injury comes at a bad time for the Suns

The team is already missing Devin Booker for at least a week with a right hip strain. And even though injuries are common throughout the NBA, they feel like a persistent theme for Phoenix this season.

The Suns trio of Brooks, Booker, and Jalen Green haven't played that much together. Much of the frustration boiled over in Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs after Booker was injured.

That emotion might carry over into the rest of Saturday's game, depending on how Brooks's status improves or not.

If he were to be sidelined, it would put more of an offensive burden on Green, which might be scary considering he just came back from an injury of his own.

This isn't the first bit of adversity thrown the Suns' way, but it definitely didn't come at a good time. As of writing this, there's no official update but one should be provided either during or after Saturday's contest.