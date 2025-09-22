The Phoenix Suns are reuniting with one of the franchise's greats in Steve Nash, as they announced he will be in a senior advisor role, according to majority owner Mat Ishbia.

After there were rumors of the Suns pursuing Nash as a head coach, he is with the team, but in a different role.

This is major news for a franchise that has been teetering between being a championship contender and entering a rebuild. Following Phoenix's trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and the buyout of Bradley Beal, they have a clear direction.

Devin Booker is still the top guy, but he has an array of young players around him.

It's a similar situation to the one Nash himself was in. He was the older veteran surrounded by young talent like Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire.

The organization had sustained success and was often a series away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Steve Nash can give the Suns valuable insight

Even if his stint as an NBA head coach didn't go as planned, his basketball acumen is still one of the best. The way he processes and analyzes the game makes him one of the best at his position.

Article Continues Below

Not to mention, the mutual respect between Booker and Nash is something to monitor. Both have expressed adoration for what they have done in their respective careers.

For instance, Nash praised Booker for breaking his Suns franchise record. The latter then returned the favor and showed his reverence for what the point guard did for the organization.

Now, the two can work together consistently with what is taking place on the court. Simultaneously, Nash can work with the front office regarding the direction of the team.

They are young, but they have the talent and competitive drive to make some serious noise.

With the right pieces, Nash propelled Phoenix to multiple 60-win seasons in his career. Could Booker do that with this group?

Perhaps, but having someone like the elite point guard as support can make the Suns better than they appear on paper.