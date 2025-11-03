The Washington Commanders may have seen their season go up in flames in Week 9. Washington got crushed by Seattle thanks to a monster game by QB Sam Darnold. But even worse was the gruesome elbow injury that knocked Jayden Daniels out of the game. Now it appears that Washington may be more willing to trade players away at the deadline following that disastrous game.

The Commanders are willing to move multiple players, including Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti, at the upcoming NFL trade deadline per insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Commanders have been open to trading several players, including OL Andrew Wylie and OL Nick Allegretti, both of whom bring extensive starting and playoff experience,” Schultz wrote on Monday. “Wylie has valuable position flexibility, having played both guard spots and right tackle during his career.”

It is surprising to hear that Washington is willing to move on from two starters on the offensive line. This could signal that they are contemplating throwing in the towel on the 2025 season.

Allegretti is under contract in 2026, but Wylie's contract expires at the end of this season.

While it makes sense to try and get some value for these players, it could come at the cost of playing competitive football throughout the rest of the season.

It will be fascinating to see if Washington ends up moving one or both of these players by Tuesday afternoon.

Commanders suffer multiple major injuries on Sunday Night Football

The Commanders lost multiple players to injury on Sunday on top of getting blown out by the Seahawks.

Most important was the aforementioned elbow injury for Jayden Daniels, which threatens to keep the star quarterback out for multiple weeks. But he is far from the only player Washington lost on Sunday.

The Commanders feared that Marshon Lattimore suffered a torn ACL, and testing on Monday confirmed it. He will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Washington also lost wide receiver and kick returner Luke McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury during the opening kickoff. He suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of his rookie season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

All of this is on top of a lingering injury for Terry McLaurin and multiple other players sitting on injured reserve.

Washington's remaining players are now under immense pressure to win a few games. Otherwise, the whole season could be over soon.

Next up for the Commanders is a crucial Week 10 matchup against the Lions.