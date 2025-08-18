The Dallas Cowboys are busy making roster additions and subtractions as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. While the big story of the last few weeks was the highly publicized trade demand made by star pass rusher Micah Parsons, the Cowboys still have some logistical things to take care of before that saga reaches its conclusion.

On Monday, the Cowboys continued adding to their defensive depth with the signing of a former third round draft pick.

“Veteran CB Michael Ojemudia, who most recently played for the UFL’s DC Defenders, is signing with the #Cowboys, per source. Back in the NFL,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Ojemudia played his college football at Iowa before being selected by Denver in 2020. He has since spent time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals, and now will join a Cowboys' defensive backfield competition that figures to be heating up as the season approaches.

A steady decline

Two years ago, the Cowboys had one of the most explosive defensive backfields in the entire NFL landscape, routinely taking back interceptions for pick sixes and blowing up plays left and right.

However, the team was eviscerated to end that season by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in front of their home fans, and they haven't quite been able to recapture their 2023 magic since, in part due to injuries and in part due to overall regression up and down the roster.

While Ojemudia might not be a key contributor for the Cowboys this year and will likely have to fight just to make the roster, the signing is indicative that the Dallas brass knows they have some work to do in that department.

However, as previously noted, the big story of the offseason for the Cowboys is the Parsons contract saga, which doesn't appear to be any closer to a conclusion than it was when Parsons first announced the trade request earlier this month on social media.

In any case, the Cowboys now have just over two weeks remaining until their regular season kicks off against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.