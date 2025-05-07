The 2025 NBA offseason is officially underway for the Detroit Pistons. Their season concluded after coming up short in their first-round six-game series against the New York Knicks. The Pistons' front office has new motivation this summer after reaching a 44-38 record and the team's first postseason appearance since 2019.

Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon fielded questions from the media Wednesday to address what is in store for the offseason. Langdon found success last offseason exploring each available market to improve this team. His sentiments during the presser hinted he was ready to trust those growth tactics again for this Pistons' roster.

“We're going to stick to our guns and we're going to make the decision we feel is right for this team going forward. We'll explore all avenues, we'll look into fits for our team and figure out if we can do things to make us better,” Langdon explained. “We're thinking about what impacts our short-term success and our long-term success.”

The Pistons achieved historic success in 2024-25 by tripling last season's win total. Their newfound success has been anchored by their budding foundation. Detroit played with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, with an average of 24.28 years. Langdon aided that foundation by hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, refreshing the front office, and adding veterans to help the development of the young talent.

Detroit's new front office leader emphasized patience from the start of taking over the Pistons. The historic level of losing from 2023-24 prompted much-needed change, but Langdon was persistent in bringing it at the pace he was comfortable with. With sustainable winning now in reach, Langdon still wants to keep his vision intact with patience through in-house growth.

“The continuity piece is big. In my time with San Antonio, that was huge is having that continuity where you can go from one season to another regardless of how you end it. Knowing on day one that there's no explanation of philosophy, expectations, what the environment and culture is going to be,” Langdon stated.

Langdon did advise that if a big move were to occur that it most likely would come through the form of the trade. He noted the odds of a superstar wanting to change direction for Detroit could be slim, even after their recent turnaround.

Postseason impression by Langdon

The Pistons' postseason appearance sparked a major rejuvenation for the Detroit sports community. Their Game 2 victory against the Knicks marked their first playoff win since 2008. The Pistons managed to keep every game competitive to the final possession.

Little Caesars Arena put together a sellout crowd for all three games in Detroit. Langdon was blown away by the reception and energy at Little Caesars Arena.

“I was speechless, to be honest with you. I've been to playoff atmospheres before, a lot of them. I think our fans were better than the fans at Madison Square Garden. Nothing against them, obviously that's the Mecca and they're tremendous, but our fans were unreal the way they brought it,” Langdon said. “What we saw in the playoffs was special, and I think our players felt it. Thank you to all of the fans because they were very special on this run.”