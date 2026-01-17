The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija are among the Blazers dealing with injuries. So, are Holiday and Avdija playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Avdija is dealing with a lower back strain while Holiday is listed on the injury report with right calf injury management. Portland has a number of overall injury concerns to monitor heading into the game. The Lakers also have injuries, as Luka Doncic has already been ruled out due to left groin soreness.

Here's everything we know about Holiday and Avdija's injury statuses for tonight's game.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jrue Holiday, Deni Avdija's injury statuses for Blazers vs. Lakers game

Holiday is listed as questionable to play, while Avdija is doubtful for Saturday's game, according to the NBA injury report.

Portland is currently 20-22 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, while the 24-15 Lakers are sixth in the West. Saturday night's matchup projects to be competitive. Injuries will play a significant role in determining the outcome of the contest.

As for the question of if Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija are playing tonight, the answer is uncertain.

Article Continues Below

Blazers' injury report

The Trail Blazers have nine players listed on the injury report.

Jrue Holiday (right calf injury management): Questionable

Jerami Grant (left Achilles injury management): Questionable

Hansen Yang (G League on assignment): Questionable

Deni Avdija (lower back strain): Doubtful

Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear): Out

Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management): Out

Kris Murray (lumbar strain): Out

Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy): Out

Blake Wesley (right foot fracture): Out

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have five players listed on the injury report.