The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija are among the Blazers dealing with injuries. So, are Holiday and Avdija playing tonight vs. the Lakers?
Avdija is dealing with a lower back strain while Holiday is listed on the injury report with right calf injury management. Portland has a number of overall injury concerns to monitor heading into the game. The Lakers also have injuries, as Luka Doncic has already been ruled out due to left groin soreness.
Here's everything we know about Holiday and Avdija's injury statuses for tonight's game.
Jrue Holiday, Deni Avdija's injury statuses for Blazers vs. Lakers game
Holiday is listed as questionable to play, while Avdija is doubtful for Saturday's game, according to the NBA injury report.
Portland is currently 20-22 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, while the 24-15 Lakers are sixth in the West. Saturday night's matchup projects to be competitive. Injuries will play a significant role in determining the outcome of the contest.
As for the question of if Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija are playing tonight, the answer is uncertain.
Blazers' injury report
The Trail Blazers have nine players listed on the injury report.
- Jrue Holiday (right calf injury management): Questionable
- Jerami Grant (left Achilles injury management): Questionable
- Hansen Yang (G League on assignment): Questionable
- Deni Avdija (lower back strain): Doubtful
- Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear): Out
- Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management): Out
- Kris Murray (lumbar strain): Out
- Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy): Out
- Blake Wesley (right foot fracture): Out
Lakers' injury report
The Lakers have five players listed on the injury report.
- Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness): Questionable
- Jaxson Hayes (left hamstring tendinopathy): Questionable
- Luka Doncic (left groin soreness): Out
- Austin Reaves (left calf strain): Out
- Ado Thiero (right MCL sprain): Out