When the Portland Trail Blazers and Chauncey Billups had interest in a reunion, the franchise felt the same way about their general manager, Joe Cronin. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Cronin and the Trail Blazers agreed to a multi-year contract.

Compared to last season, the team has 14 more wins, and are sitting at 35-44 on the season. While it isn't anything to brag about necessarily, it is a major improvement.

Young players like Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, and Anfernee Simons have been essential. Pairing that with Billups's accountable coaching style has been a recipe for success.

However, the general manager made one of his more splash moves this offseason. In the summer, the Trail Blazers and Cronin drafted Donovan Clingan from UConn with the seventh overall pick.

Many were surprised that he fell that far, but Clingan is proving to be an elite player. While he has battled injuries, he's been one of the best-shot blockers and rim protectors in the league.

For instance, per 36 minutes, Clingan is averaging three blocks per game. That's only a fraction of his production. It's safe to say though that the talent has been nice, along with the development.

Joe Cronin has the Trail Blazers on the right trail

It takes time for an NBA team or any sports team to go through a rebuild. Although it has taken the Trail Blazers more time than others, they seem to have their core.

The head coach, and the star players seem to be locked up for the foreseeable future. While some teams might pursue Billups as a head coach, he might want to continue this trajectory.

After all, the Trail Blazers have surpassed their predicted win total on the season (originally 32 to start the year). Even now, they have a chance to overtake the Phoenix Suns for the 11th seed.

While it might not mean anything, it does give the franchise a sense of pride. One in which they believe they can compete with anyone.

For instance, the Trail Blazers even gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a run for their money in early March. Nearly beating the NBA's best team is an achievement for a rebuilding squad. It gives them hope that more success is on the horizon.

Since the rebuild itself might conclude soon, Cronin is now being pressured with another test. Can he take Portland over the current hump and into that next level of competing?

It seems the Trail Blazers are willing to give him all the resources necessary to make something happen.