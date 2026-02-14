Although Damian Lillard is not playing this season due to an Achilles tear, the Portland Trail Blazers point guard was still able to compete in this year's three-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend. He proved he's still got it after putting on a brilliant display on Saturday.

The 35-year-old guard managed to win the three-point contest outright, per ESPN. He recorded a score of 29 in the championship round to beat Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel.

“DAMIAN LILLARD WINS THE 2026 3-PT CONTEST Less than a year from tearing his Achilles.”

Lillard was on fire throughout the three-point contest. The 13-year veteran (would be 14 if he played this season) recorded 27 points in the first round, 30 in the second round, and 29 in the championship round. He was no match for either Booker or Knueppel near the end of the contest.

Damian Lillard's 2nd Round Score: 30 🎯 He has the score to beat in the Final Round of the @StateFarm NBA 3-Point Contest! Tap to watch: https://t.co/BpnjnxQ8vC pic.twitter.com/aMkcI3Liec — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

This is Damian Lillard's third three-point contest victory in his career. He's been one of the league's best shooters, as he earned the nickname “Logo Lillard” due to his ability to hit three-pointers consistently out near midcourt range. Winning the three-point contest also hints that the nine-time All-Star could be in prime form when he eventually returns from injury.

Lillard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the 2024-25 playoffs in the Milwaukee Bucks' 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee waived Damian Lillard after the season, which led to him signing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Trail Blazers. His deal also includes a no-trade clause.

Damian Lillard is not expected to play this season, even if Portland makes the playoffs. With the Trail Blazers slowly improving the roster, the club could be ultra-competitive upon Lillard's return next season.