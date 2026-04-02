The Cleveland Browns are slated for another quarterback competition during training camp this summer. Shedeur Sanders showed some promise during the final weeks of the 2025 season. But he should be worried about the connection between Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Wednesday that Watson and Jeudy got a head start on the team's offseason program. Watson threw passes to Jeudy in Florida this week before Cleveland's offseason program kicks off next week.

The Browns will begin their offseason program on Tuesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland gets a two-week head start on other other NFL teams because they hired a new head coach (Todd Monken) this offseason.

This news comes after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he is “cautiously optimistic” about Watson becoming the next Sam Darnold. That suggests that Sanders may not have a clear path to the team's starting job.

Naturally, Monken was asked about the team's quarterback position following Haslam's comments. He seemed to suggest that the team will have a completely open competition later this summer.

“Todd Monken said QB reps won't be divided evenly, even in beginning, & 1st crack will be based on how things ended last yr. He wasn't ready to say that will be Shedeur Sanders. But he later added it will change daily, fair competition,” Cabot reported on Tuesday.

Sanders only played in eight games for the Browns in 2025. He logged 1,400 passing yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Watson missed the entire 2025 season as he continues to battle back from an Achilles injury.

It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top of Cleveland's upcoming quarterback competition.