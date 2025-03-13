The Portland Trail Blazers were not able to walk away with the win against the New York Knicks and give credit to Mikal Bridges for hitting the shot to send them home. It was a perfect play for Bridges, as Josh Hart set a screen for him and got Donovan Clingan matched up on him. All Bridges had to do was lift up and hit the shot, and that's exactly what he did.

After the game, Josh Hart described the play from his own point of view, and he got some names wrong while telling the story.

“I saw Claman or Clingman, whatever (Donovan Clingan) kinda in a drop, I told Mikal ‘make sure you ball fake, Imma get open, Imma get you the ball,' and he did what he did,” Hart said.

https://twitter.com/NBA_NewYork/status/1900104543452426246

Hart may have been too excited to get any names right at that moment except Bridges, but all he probably cared about at that moment was the win.

As for the Blazers, it probably wasn't the best defensive process for them at the end of the game, especially with Clingan having to guard Bridges. Head coach Chauncey Billups admitted that he wished things were different with his lineups in that situation.

“To be honest if I had to do it over I would've taken Clingan out…my fault…,” Billups said.

Despite the loss, the Blazers have picked it up over the past few weeks, and their young players are starting to figure it out. It will take a lot for them to climb up and make it into the Play-In tournament, but there have been some good things to take away from the season.

The hope is that they continue to play well as the stretch of the season gets closer, and they have things to build on for next season. Billups is also growing as a coach as well, and he'll only get better with time as well.