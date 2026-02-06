The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Blazers on Friday night. All-Star Deni Avdija is on the injury report alongside Scoot Henderson, with one player listed as probable and the other as questionable. Avdija is dealing with a low back strain, while Henderson has a left hamstring tear. Here's everything we know about Deni Avdija's injury and his playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Deni Avdija injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given that Deni Avdija is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to predict whether he'll sit out for a second consecutive game. Avdija and Henderson are fixtures on the injury report these days, as Deni missed the Blazers' first game since his first career All-Star selection this week. Henderson is expected to make his season debut in Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

The Blazers will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Friday. After winning four consecutive games, capped by a 127-110 blowout victory over the Miami Heat, the team began a six-game skid with losses to the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks, and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns.

With Henderson back, and potentially Avdija, the Blazers will look to return to the win column in Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies. Avdija will look to avoid his third straight absence amidst the best season of his career, with averages of 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 46.7/35.6/80.0 shooting splits.

As for whether Deni Avdija is playing tonight against the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.

Blazers injury report

Deni Avdija — Questionable — Low back strain

Scoot Henderson — Probable — Left hamstring tear

Damian Lillard — Out — Left Achilles tendon injury management

Kris Murray — Out — Lumbar strain

Matisse Thybulle — Out — Right knee tendinopathy

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama — Out — Right knee injury

Brandon Clarke — Out — Right calf strain

Zach Edey — Out — Right ankle; stress reaction

Eric Gordon — Out — Not with team

Ty Jerome — Out — Right calf injury management

Ja Morant — Out — Left elbow; UCL sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Questionable — Left great toe; surgery recovery