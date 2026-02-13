Donovan Clingan pulled off a franchise feat Scottie Pippen last achieved in the Portland Trail Blazers' matchup against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Clingan is halfway through the sophomore season of his NBA career with the Trail Blazers. He has secured a full-time starting role as he settled in as a potent double-double threat inside the paint.

In 31 minutes of action, the young center was active inside the 3-point line. He finished with a stat line of 23 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. His efforts ended up making franchise history, replicating one of Pippen's vintage performances in the process.

“He's the 1st Trail Blazers player with 20-15-5 and 0 turnovers since Scottie Pippen on Feb. 4, 2003,” the post read, via ESPN.

How Donovan Clingan, Blazers played against Jazz

Donovan Clingan showed off his scoring efficiency and willingness to crash the glass, helping the Trail Blazers take down the Jazz 135-119.

The game was competitive as Utah even led 63-61 at halftime. Despite this, Portland boomed with a 40-23 display in the third quarter, something that the hosts never recovered from.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Portland in the win, including Clingan. Jrue Holiday dominated with a performance of 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He shot 10-of-15 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown, and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. Jerami Grant came next with 18 points and three rebounds, Scoot Henderson had 15 points and four assists, while Toumani Camara put up 14 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Caleb Love and Vit Krejci provided 11 points each.

Portland improved to a 27-29 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have a tiebreaker advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers and are above the Memphis Grizzlies by 5.5 games. However, they trail the Golden State Warriors by 2.5 games and the Phoenix Suns by 5.5 games.

The Blazers are officially on rest mode due to the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles. They will resume next week when they host the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.