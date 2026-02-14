“Dame Time” returned in a big way during NBA All-Star Game weekend Saturday. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard snatched his latest three-point contest victory inside the Intuit Dome. This time he's joined elite company.

Lillard is now only the third player ever to become a three-time winner of the annual contest. That places him in the same category with Craig Hodges (1990, 1991, and 1992) and Larry Bird (1986, 1987 and 1988).

The longtime Blazer looked like he never had any rust in his shooting touch. He also sparked a lot of “Rip City” hashtags in his triumphant NBA All-Star return — this time in his second stint with Portland.

Lillard fired on all cylinders right away in nailing 27 baskets. And he appeared amid one notable setback attached to him.

Blazers' Damian Lillard looked unfazed by recent injury

Lillard appeared in the competition despite missing the entire 2025-26 season.

The perennial all-star tore his Achilles before his return to Portland. He sustained the injury during the final days of his Milwaukee Bucks run. This season became viewed as more of a “reset” season — but that also meant Blazer fans needed to wait on “Dame Time” a little longer.

Well, fans of the “Rip City” received the vintage version of Lillard. Those fans watched the same flawless shooting stroke that turned him into a beloved superstar in their city.

Perhaps this is also a sign that those same Blazer fans will get the all-star version of Lillard the moment he's greenlit to return to the Blazers. But “Dame Time” claimed the spotlight inside the Inglewood venue.