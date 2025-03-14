Maurice Cheeks is a Hall of Fame point guard, NBA champion and former head coach, but some people actually best know him for a moment that has nothing to do with basketball. During the opening round of the 2003 NBA playoffs, the then-Trail Blazers HC rushed over to encourage and help a 13-year-old national anthem singer named Natalie Gilbert, who was visibly nervous and became flustered during the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Cheeks sang along and motioned the Portland crowd to do the same, as the young girl pushed through the overwhelming jitters. Before Wednesday's Blazers-New York Knicks matchup, almost 22 years after the famous performance, redemption was attained in the Moda Center (formerly called the Rose Garden). Natalie Gilbert, now named Natalie Zito, faced her demons head on and splendidly sang the anthem.

Current Knicks assistant Mo Cheeks watched on in glee as she took full advantage of her second chance. Ultimately, a terrific Mikal Bridges game-winner ensured that the night would end in despair for Blazers fans, but at least Zito gave them a touching message to reflect on during their ride back home. Perseverance can take a person a long way in life.

Natalie Gilbert, Maurice Cheeks inspired many with classic anthem moment

Even in the midst of a postseason game, there are instances when an interaction transcends the action itself. That 2003 national anthem rendition engrossed many around the country, for the simple reason that almost all of us can relate to the situation. Whether it is singing in front of a lively crowd in a high-stakes competition or delivering a best man's speech, nerves can pop up at the most agonizing time imaginable. What is important, however, is how someone responds to the humiliation.

While this may sound a bit corny or preachy, it rung especially true for Natalie Zito. With the assistance of the quick-thinking Cheeks, she was able to endure a terribly unfortunate couple of minutes. She took her resilience even further, however, and returned to the place that possibly defined her childhood. And Zito seized the spotlight.

An NBA-lifer and teenage girl unlikely teamed up to make a meaningful statement more than two decades ago, and now, the cycle is complete. But this story will probably continue to resonate with people for the many years to come.