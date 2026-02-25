The Toronto Raptors will be up against another tough challenge, as they face the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back. They're probably still recovering from the loss they suffered the night before against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they were defeated 116-107.

Leading up to the Spurs matchup, Scottie Barnes is listed on the injury report with a right quad contusion, and it's uncertain if he will suit up for the game. Barnes has been an all around stand out for the Raptors this season, which is why they've played so well, and with him on the court, they always have a chance of winning.

Here is his status update before the Spurs' matchup.

Scottie Barnes' injury status vs. Spurs

Barnes is listed as questionable against the Spurs, which means his status is up in the air on whether he plays or not. With it being a back-to-back, it would not be a surprise to see Barnes sit out, but if he can play, there's no doubt that he's going to do his best to be out on the floor.

The Raptors are currently 34-24 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, and they're in a sweet spot between teams trying to climb up to their spot, while they're also trying to gain ground on the teams above them.

It's been a surprising season for the Raptors, but they've been led by Barnes and Brandon Ingram, who have been playing at a high level. Both were named All-Stars this season, and there's no surprise with where they have the Raptors sitting in the standings.

Staying healthy at this point of the season will be key for the Raptors if they want to make a playoff push. Luckily for them, it doesn't seem as if Barnes' injury is serious enough for him to miss a lot of time.