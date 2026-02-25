The Negro Leagues returns to MLB The Show 26 for Season 4, bringing more storylines of historic players into the gameplay experience. This season brings a new cast of historic players who paved the way for future generations. Furthermore, players can unlock new content by playing the mode. And lastly, the developers even revealed loyalty discount for those who own at least one of the recent entries in the series. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Everything New In MLB The Show 26 Storylines: The Negro Leagues Season 4

Storylines: The Negro Leagues returns to MLB The Show 26 with its fourth season. This year, players can learn about 10 new players from the Negro Leagues, four of whom kick off the season at launch. Overall, the legends of Negro Leagues Season 4 includes:

Roy Campanella

Mamie “Peanut” Johnson

John Henry “Pop” Lloyd

George “Mule” Suttles

*Willie James “El Diablo” Wells

*Ray Dandridge

*”Smokey” Joe Williams

*Willard “Ese Hombre” Brown

*Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe

*Joseph Preston “Pete” Hill

*Six more players will be joining the experience in April after a free update from the developer

Additionally, players who play through season 4 also receive cool rewards like Stadiums such as Mack Park, Bush Stadium, Rickwood Field, and the new Terrapin Park Stadium. Furthermore, they can also receive new bat skins, as well as three new uniforms for the following teams:

Baltimore Elite Giants

Indianapolis Clowns

Detroit Stars

Kansas City Monarchs

For those new to The Show, the Negro Leagues is a documentary-style series narrated by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. It follows the story of many baseball pioneers, giving the player a chance to experience their greatest moments.

Everyone knows about Jackie Robinson, but not everyone knows about players like Campanella, John Donaldson, or even Leroy “Satchel” Paige. Storylines aims to share those experiences with modern baseball fans.

MLB The Show 26 Loyalty Discount Details

Furthermore, developer San Diego Studio revealed a limited-time 10% off pre-order loyalty discount for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. It applies for anyone who purchased any digital version of any MLB The Show game since The Show 21 ('22 if you play on Nintendo Switch). The offer expire on March 17th, 2026.

Furthermore, the Digital Deluxe version of the game provides players with Early Access. Instead of starting on March 17th, you'll be able to play the game starting on March 13th.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.