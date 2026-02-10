The Toronto Raptors’ Brandon Ingram has found his way into the All-Star game, and it comes at the expense of Stephen Curry, who picked up a right knee issue on January 30. Ingram, 28, has had more than the ideal start to life at the Raptors, averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

The selection gives the 28-year-old his second All-Star nod, the first coming in 2020, and adds him to a Toronto contingent that already includes Scottie Barnes and head coach Darko Rajaković. Curry’s absence stems from a lingering right knee issue that has forced him to miss multiple games and ultimately withdraw from what would have been his 12th All-Star appearance.

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Warriors guard Stephen Curry on USA Stripes for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (2/15, 5 PM ET, NBC & Peacock). Ingram is an All-Star for the second time. Curry is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Fbeh3bSWUq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2026

The 37-year-old guard exited a January 30 loss to the Detroit Pistons with knee soreness, and the Warriors have since opted for a cautious approach. Golden State’s medical timeline is uncertain, but the organization hopes he will be ready for its first post-break game.

Regardless, the news comes as a major boost for Ingram, who some thought deserved a look-in right from the start. The Raptors have won three of their last four games and are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference with a 32-22 record.

Ingram has been the main foil alongside a quartet of scorers that the Raptors have. Scottie Barnes, who has produced 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, already earned his All-Star cap. Both Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett also average close to 20 points per game. The Raptors have been hugely successful as a unit and Ingram's arrival has turned them into a team capable of scoring in volume against any team in the NBA.

The call-up coming at the expense of Curry is certainly going to irk Warriors fans, who would have wanted to see their talisman play the 12th All-Star game of his career. The four-time champion remains integral to the Warriors' chances of emerging as postseason contenders and will be itching to return to full fitness.