The Sacramento Kings could be without Malik Monk on Friday night as they host the New Orleans Pelicans, with the veteran guard listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness.

Sacramento (20–57) released its latest injury report Friday morning ahead of the 7:00 p.m. PT tipoff on NBA TV. Monk’s status remains uncertain after he played a key role in the Kings’ most recent outing.

Monk last appeared in Sacramento’s 123–115 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, delivering one of his more efficient performances of the season. He recorded 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting 6-for-11 from the field, 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line across 29 minutes.

Kings managing multiple injuries as Malik Monk’s status remains uncertain vs. Pelicans

The 28-year-old guard has appeared in 59 games this season, including three starts, and is averaging 12.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest. His scoring average marks his lowest since the 2020–21 season with the Charlotte Hornets. He is shooting 43.4% from the field, 39.2% from three-point range and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

Monk’s availability is one of several concerns for a Kings team managing multiple injuries late in the season. Sacramento has already ruled out several key contributors, including Drew Eubanks (left thumb UCL repair), De’Andre Hunter (left eye retinal repair), Zach LaVine (left fifth finger tendon repair), Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain) and Domantas Sabonis (left knee meniscus repair).

Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Isaiah Stevens are also out on G League assignments, while Russell Westbrook is sidelined for right toe injury management.

The Pelicans (25–52) enter the matchup looking to capitalize against a short-handed Sacramento squad. Monk’s final status is expected to be determined closer to tipoff as the team evaluates his shoulder.