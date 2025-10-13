Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan delivered a heartfelt message following teammate Keegan Murray’s preseason injury, emphasizing empathy and resilience.

“We feel for him more so than anything,” DeRozan said after the game. “Feel for Keegan because, you know, that's our brother, our teammate. We don't want to see nobody hurt. But with that, we still got a job to do. We can't hang our heads too long. And you can't always expect the NBA season to go perfect. Knock on wood, I hope this is all to come and, you know, he get back healthy and we can hold down the fort until then.”

Murray suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left thumb during the Kings’ preseason loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, the team announced. The injury will require surgery, sidelining the 24-year-old forward for an estimated four to six weeks.

That timeline means Murray will likely miss the first 10 games of the regular season, a significant setback for a Kings team with postseason aspirations.

Keegan "and-one putback" Murray 💪 Highlight of the Game presented by @SafetyCenterInc pic.twitter.com/zluMAp4LRK — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 11, 2025

The injury couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for Murray, who is eligible for a contract extension before the October 20 deadline. If Sacramento and Murray’s camp cannot reach an agreement by then, he will enter restricted free agency next summer.

Murray, entering his fourth NBA season, had been poised for a breakout campaign. After averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, he was expected to take on a larger offensive role alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. His ability to space the floor and defend multiple positions made him a crucial piece in head coach Doug Christie's system.

For now, DeRozan and the Kings will look to “hold down the fort” in Murray’s absence, leaning on their depth and veteran leadership to weather the early-season storm, all while hoping their young star returns healthy and ready to pick up where he left off.