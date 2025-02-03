When Zach LaVine was traded to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, it made current Kings guard DeMar DeRozan quite ecstatic. Although the franchise lost their point guard, De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, it reunited the two former Chicago Bulls players.

As a result, DeRozan took to Instagram and shared a photo on his story.

This season hasn't gone as planned for both players and their respective franchises. Although DeRozan and LaVine are performing at a high level, the front office measures have been questionable. For Sacramento, they made some interesting moves. For example, the Kings fired Mike Brown after a 13-18 start.

Although interim head coach Doug Christie has done a remarkable job since taking over, it hasn't stopped any rumors. Due to this, Fox was inserted into trade rumors early last week. While he dismissed them, the franchise made sure a deal happened. Even DeRozan said himself that he was uncertain of what he would do if the Kings traded away Fox.

Despite the move, the franchise made sure to keep the newest free-agent signing happy. Now, he's reunited with LaVine, who will have a chance to contribute to a team that's trying to win.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will help the Kings

Both players have established chemistry with one another. Plus, DeRozan has been the vocal and veteran leader on the team since arriving in Sacramento. He can help his teammates understand how LaVine plays. Still, the franchise hasn't seen a player like the former Bulls guard.

He's a hyper athlete, who can score at will. Not to mention, he's one of the most efficient players in the league. For example, LaVine is shooting 44.6% from 3 on 7.3 attempts per game. He was the main perimeter scorer for Chicago as well. Now, he and DeRozan will continue what they built in the Windy City.

If the NBA season were to end today, the Kings would be in the play-in tournament. However, that's not where this team would want to end up. There's not much separation from being 10th in the Western Conference to being 6th. Adding LaVine could certainly add more wins to that respective column.

Either way, they managed to bring a star player to the team, even though they lost their franchise point guard. At the end of the day, moving Fox is something that seemed unlikely. Even with that, LaVine is ultimately a good substitute for Fox, especially for DeRozan, and the ongoing chemistry that's built between the former teammates.