The Sacramento Kings made a deal days before the trade deadline, acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis. The Kings have been a team in trade rumors over the past few weeks, but it was uncertain who they were willing to move, and it looks like both Schroder and Ellis were the players.

Though the organization may have felt like this was a good trade for them moving forward, there are a few fans who do not feel the best about it.

“Kings fans, it’s important to know that this trade blows, and the local media who will tell you otherwise on Monday are not your friends. They don’t care about you like I do,” Greg wrote on Bluesky.

“It’s a great trade for the players who no longer have to play for this train wreck of a team though. Keon will be great in Cleveland and the kings will regret this trade in about two Seconds, another user wrote.

It also doesn't seem like many are too fond of what Hunter can bring to the team.

“Best case scenario for Kings is that Hunter recoups some value and they can move him at next deadline,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Others believe that this is probably the best outcome for the Kings.

“Trade is meh but needed to happen. Perry got off a veteran contract. Probably the only one he could. Perry never should have signed Schroder. Would've been way better of extending Keon. Kings have screwed up with Keon this season FAR WORSE than MIKE BROWN EVER DID. Hopefully the first move of many,” Matt George of Sactown 1140 wrote on X.

In the end, it doesn't sound like many fans have enjoyed their experience with the team this season, which is very understandable, but this trade may have been the thing that has led a few of them to crash out.