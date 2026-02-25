Russell Westbrook has been known as one of the more tantalizing point guards that the league has ever seen, and he's still putting on a show this late in his career. Every night, his speed is put on full display, and his ability to get to the rim and make a play is unmatched. Fans know it, the league knows, and he knows it.

That's why he was recently baffled when the Sacramento Kings admin posed the question, did he wish he were athletic.

Westbrook answered with complete confidence, which is no surprise.

“I'm the most athletic all-time. Ever. Don't even question that. Better check the numbers,” Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook believes that he's the most athletic player of "all-time": "Don't even question that. Better check the numbers." Agree with Russ? 🤔 (via @SacramentoKings)pic.twitter.com/jPlxu2YkPq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 25, 2026

Article Continues Below

Westbrook mentioned that he has the most career dunks by a point guard, which already shows his athleticism and what he can do in open space. Not only that, but Westbrook is also considered one of the best rebounding guards in the league as well, and he has the stats to prove that.

There was one point in Westbrook's career where he was recording a triple-double every night with ease, and it led him to an MVP award. If anybody ever wants to argue that he's not the most athletic player of all time, they may be in for some trouble, because there is definitely an argument to be made.

Though Westbrook may not be the same player he was in his prime, he's pretty much still affecting the game in the same way that he has. Unfortunately, it hasn't led to much success for the Kings, as they're currently 13-46 and last place in the Western Conference.

They've recently shut down Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine for the remainder of the season due to injuries, and at this point, they'll be looking to get the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.