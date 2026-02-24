Sacramento Kings star point guard Russell Westbrook always plays at 100 mph.

During the first quarter of Sacramento's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, the former NBA Most Valuable Player's aggressive play claimed a victim in the form of a floor beer.

While bringing the ball up the court, Westbrook was bumped off and fouled by Memphis guard Scotty Pippen Jr. That sent Westbrook into the sidelines, where he inadvertently stepped on a drink (probably a beer). The sheer force of Westbrook's momentum caused the drink to drizzle all over him and onto the floor, causing a delay in the game, as it took some time for the mess on the court to get cleaned up.

Meanwhile, Westbrook took a seat on the courtside as things were sorted out. He could also be seen asking for a towel to wipe the drink off his body.

Russell Westbrook caused a splash on a courtside fan's drink in Kings-Grizzlies 💦😭pic.twitter.com/ERpobw8ZdE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

Metaphorically speaking, that drink can represent the kind of season Westbrook and the Kings are having. Sacramento has been consistently stepped on by teams in the 2025-26 NBA campaign.

In fact, the Kings entered Monday on a horrible losing streak, as they have lost 16 games in a row. With a 12-46 record going into the Grizzlies game, the Kings are the worst team in the league right now, based on the standings.

Sacramento's record, however, will not be a reason for how the 37-year-old Westbrook, who is on a one-year deal with the Kings, approaches every game, as he can be expected to continue playing like everything is on the line.