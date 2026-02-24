Monday night marked a momentous occasion for the 2025-26 Sacramento Kings amid a dreadful campaign that has them bringing up the rear of the NBA. They entered their clash against the Memphis Grizzlies having lost all of their past 16 games, and it didn't look like an end to their skid was anywhere near their sights considering how injury-ravaged the team has been, especially with Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine undergoing season-ending surgeries.

However, miracles do happen, and the Kings, after making it seem as though they were destined to lose all of their games for the rest of time, finally got back on the winning track — taking a 123-114 win over the tanking Memphis Grizzlies despite being on the road. This gave the Kings just their 13th win of the season in 59 contests, and it took an incredible team effort just to put an end to their misery.

In a season that's been straight out of their worst nightmares, Kings fans are simply resorting to humor to cope with their team's horrendousness — with new signing Killian Hayes being the butt of jokes aplenty.

“We are on a 1 game win streak we are so back 😭,” @PlayoffKings hilariously remarked.

“Sacramento Kings won? In this economy?” X user @compSciMatt wrote.

“Killian Hayes is turning the Sacramento Kings around,” @yhmzotf added.

“Killian Hayes has won 100% of his game(s) with the Sacramento Kings,” @sosynoidFr furthered.

“Killian Hayes gets signed to the Kings and they won their first game after 17 losses. Coincidence? I think greatness 😂✌🏼,” @Pdmwoz pointed out.

Will the Kings' ineptitude be rewarded with draft-day reward?

The Kings have the worst record in the NBA, but with the flattened lottery odds the league has used over the past few seasons, that is far from a guarantee.

Nonetheless, even if the Kings do end up with the first overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, they better not make the mistake of going for fit instead of selecting the best player available on the board.