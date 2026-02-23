The Sacramento Kings have signed Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced in a press release on Sunday. The move comes as Sacramento holds a 12-46 record, sits last in the Western Conference, and is on a franchise-record 16-game losing streak.

Baldwin, 23, was selected No. 28 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors after one collegiate season at UW-Milwaukee. Now in his fourth NBA season, Baldwin has played 96 career games across stints with the Warriors, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. He owns career averages of 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.0–8.8 minutes per game, while shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.

A 7'0″ power forward, Baldwin has appeared in three total NBA games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 0.7 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per contest. He played two games with Los Angeles and one with Washington earlier in the season and also signed 10-day contracts with Los Angeles on January 16 and Philadelphia on February 5. Baldwin initially joined the Clippers on a training camp deal in October 2025 before the team waived him before the regular season.

Most of his production this season has come in the G League with the San Diego Clippers. Over 18 appearances, he averaged 21.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. In 26 total G League outings, he posted 21.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per game, shooting .518 from the field, .336 from three, and .667 from the free-throw line.

Baldwin will occupy Sacramento's third and final two-way slot alongside Isaiah Stevens and Daeqwon Plowden. The Kings had an open two-way position following Dylan Cardwell's conversion to a standard contract and were one of seven NBA teams with a two-way vacancy, requiring no corresponding move. Sacramento also retains an open standard roster spot.

The signing comes as the Kings deal with season-ending injuries to Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach LaVine (hand), and De'Andre Hunter (eye), leaving Keegan Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, and Doug McDermott as the team's primary forward options. Baldwin, in his final year of two-way eligibility, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.