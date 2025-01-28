The Sacramento Kings are expected to open trade conversations surrounding All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

While plenty of suitors will exist for one of the best point guards in the NBA, it is believed that Fox has one team in mind as his target destination ahead of free agency in 2026.

Fox, 27, has been a main topic of trade conversations in recent weeks due to his uncertain future with the Kings. After contract extension talks went nowhere and Sacramento made a decision to part ways with head coach Mike Brown, who held a strong relationship with Fox, the All-Star guard's long-term future with the organization drew a lot of questions around the league.

Before Brown was fired by the Kings, Fox's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, met with Kings executives to discuss the franchise's direction. Although there was never any formal trade request from Fox or Paul stemming from this meeting, pressure for Sacramento to establish its presence in the Western Conference playoff picture grew.

Paul recently told the Kings that it would be “wise” for them to move him sooner than later, even if it's not to a team of his choosing, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. As a result, Paul will field calls from all interested teams and remain open about where his All-Star client could end up.

Now, with the trade deadline right around the corner, Fox and Paul appear to be in control of the situation, as the All-Star guard has zeroed in on one potential landing spot in particular where he could be moved to this season. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have been the two teams previously mentioned the most in Fox trade rumors.

The Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that view Fox as a potential trade target and have been monitoring the situation developing in Sacramento, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Since being drafted fifth overall by the Kings in 2017, Fox has been the cornerstone of the franchise.

This season, he is averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from three-point range. Fox is known for being one of the most athletic and pure-scoring guards in the league. He will most likely be named an All-Star reserve on Thursday for the second time in the last three seasons.

Whether or not the Kings truly entertain the idea of trading Fox before the Feb, 6 trade deadline is a situation that will develop over the next several days. Fox is currently under contract through the 2025-26 NBA season.