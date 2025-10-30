Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets superstar center, continues to rewrite the record books while maintaining his trademark humility. After leading his team to a dominant win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokic responded to a reporter's question suggesting that his historic performances appear to come so easily to him.

When asked about starting the season with four straight triple-doubles, a feat only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have accomplished, and how these statistical showcases seem so effortless, the three-time MVP didn't hesitate to push back on that characterization.

“It's not effortless. I think we need to stop saying that,” said Jokic. “I'm still running like other guys, I'm still jumping like other guys. Sometimes the game goes my way, and I have a good night like today. I think it was a good night for me, so hopefully it's going to be like that in the future.”

Despite how easy he makes basketball look, Nikola Jokic isn't a fan of people describing his style of play as "effortless." "I'm still running like other guys, I'm still jumping like other guys. Sometimes the game goes my way and I have a good night." pic.twitter.com/SgFylsgpp6 — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) October 30, 2025

Jokic's latest triple-double came in the Nuggets' 122-88 win over the Pelicans, improving Denver to a 3-1 record. In 28 minutes of action, he would put up 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. He would also record two steals.

This fourth consecutive triple-double to start the 2025-26 season places Jokic alongside Robertson, who achieved the same feat in 1961-62. During that season, Robertson became the first-ever player to average a triple-double for an entire season. In that nearly 65-year span, Westbrook and Jokic would be the only other players to do the same.

Jokic's performance against the Pelicans marks his 168th triple-double of his career. This puts him third all-time behind Westbrook (203) and Robertson (181). Should Jokic continue his pace of racking up triple-doubles, he certainly could leapfrog Robertson and slide into the second all-time spot this season.

While Jokic may not like the word “effortless,” fans and analysts use the term as a compliment, not a criticism. Rather, it stems from a sense of awe while witnessing a generational talent who works hard to make his basketball brilliance appear effortless.