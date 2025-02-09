On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings got back to the .500 mark on the season with a thrilling come from behind victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite trailing big in the first half, the Kings used a 45-22 third quarter to swing the game's momentum in their favor, and they were able to make just enough plays down the stretch to hold on for a 123-118 victory.

It was arguably the best performance in a Kings uniform thus far for Zach LaVine, who was acquired from the Chicago Bulls shortly before last week's trade deadline. LaVine finished the game with 22 points and helped “light the beam” after the game, alongside new teammates Jake LaRavia and Jonas Valaciunas.

At his post game press conference, LaVine spoke on his experience lighting the beam for the first time.

“It was really fun,” said LaVine, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 News on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously we didn't have the best showing the first game and it's tough coming to a new team and trying to figure it out with everybody on the fly, but we're pros. There's no excuse. We know how tight the West is. To come out here and have this performance after a slow first, it was great.”

Lighting the beam has indeed become a customary tradition for the Kings after home victories over the last few seasons.

Can the Kings compete for the playoffs?

Many assumed that when De'Aaron Fox was inevitably traded (which came to pass with a move to the San Antonio Spurs), that the Kings' chances of competing for a playoff spot this year would effectively be over.

However, LaVine is an electric scorer similar to Fox who can singlehandedly carry the offense at times and has experience playing alongside DeMar DeRozan during their time as teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

Combine this with continued stellar play from Domantas Sabonis and some solid role players, and the Kings are very much capable of staying afloat in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

In any case, the Kings will next take the court on Monday evening on the road against the new look Dallas Mavericks.