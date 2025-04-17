The Sacramento Kings didn't waste any time beginning their 2025 offseason, firing general manager Monte McNair just hours after their play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The loss brought to an end a frustrating season in Sacramento that saw the team trade star point guard De'Aaron Fox and fall in the play-in round for the second straight season.

Some are wondering where McNair will choose to take his talents next, and recently, NBA insiders Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic shed some light in that department.

“Appearing to lose decision-making power within the franchise, McNair agreed to the departure,” they reported. “League sources say McNair, who spent 13 years in Houston before joining the Kings, could return to the Rockets in a front office role with general manager, and close friend and former co-worker, Rafael Stone. He also has close ties and possible prospects in Philadelphia, where former Rockets president of basketball operations Daryl Morey runs the Sixers front office.”

It appears that McNair won't have too much trouble finding work elsewhere in the NBA, even if it's no longer in the role of general manager.

Where do the Kings go from here?

The Kings find themselves in the unfortunate position of not having enough talent to compete for anything meaningful in the short term, while also not having any true building blocks among their young core.

Just two years ago, Sacramento appeared to be one of the brightest young teams in the NBA, having secured the number three seed in the Western Conference under the leadership of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and taking the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to seven games in that year's playoffs.

Unfortunately for Sacramento, not much has gone according to plan since then, and the team now faces an offseason filled with more questions than answers moving forward.

The team has already made the decision to hire former executive Scott Perry as their new general manager, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Perry will have his fair share of problems to sort through in Sacramento.