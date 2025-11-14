The Sacramento Kings are only 12 games into the season, but the alarm bells are already blaring in California’s capital. Their hastily assembled “Big Three” of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan has sputtered out of the gate, dragging the team to a disappointing 3-9 record and offering little evidence that the trio’s skill sets can coexist.

DeRozan and LaVine already failed as a primary wing duo in Chicago, and adding Sabonis, who needs the ball, the elbow touches, and the offensive orchestration, has only made the fit clunkier.

At 36 years old and on an expiring contract, DeRozan is the most logical first domino to fall. And the irony is that he’s actually playing well. Through 12 games, he is averaging 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and an eyebrow-raising 40% from deep, an area long considered his Achilles’ heel.

DeRozan is still one of the league’s elite mid-range shot creators, a foul-drawing savant, and a stabilizing presence in clutch moments.

But the Kings don’t need stabilizing; they need a reset.

The trade market for 36-year-olds on expiring deals isn’t massive, and teams may hesitate to commit real assets for a rental unless they believe he can tilt a playoff series. Still, there are real scenarios that make sense for contender-level teams (and some fringe ones) who could use DeRozan’s scoring, half-court creation, and veteran leadership.

Here are the three best trade destinations for DeMar DeRozan if Sacramento finally accepts reality and begins tearing this thing down.

Philadelphia 76ers – A perfect half-court pressure valve

The Philadelphia 76ers are once again leaning heavily on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and while Maxey has taken another leap, the Sixers still lack a third steady shot creator, particularly in the half-court when things bog down against elite playoff defenses. DeRozan solves this problem immediately.

Tyrese Maxey's evolution continues 📈 Currently second in scoring this season at 33.2 PPG, the 76ers' star guard keeps leveling up year after year! pic.twitter.com/AnmTPqiy6m — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2025

Nick Nurse values players who can get to their spots, play through contact, and collapse defenses without relying solely on speed or athleticism. DeRozan’s methodical footwork and elbow-extended scoring game would slot beautifully next to Embiid’s post gravity and Maxey’s pace.

It’s not the splashiest destination, but it feels like a clean basketball fit, and DeRozan gives Philly a closing-time bucket getter they can trust.

Miami – The most Heat Culture trade ever

If there is one franchise that can talk itself into extracting the absolute last drop of elite-level production from a veteran scorer, it’s the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra has a long track record of maximizing late-career stars: Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, and even Victor Oladipo for stretches.

The Heat desperately need another on-ball creator. Andrew Wiggins is 30 and selectively coasting in the regular season; Tyler Herro is great but injury-prone; Bam Adebayo is not a self-creating scorer. DeRozan instantly becomes their second-best half-court initiator and a deadly closer in tight games.

this pic goes hard pic.twitter.com/mShOVW7ODs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2025

Miami is middle-of-the-pack offensively and still overly dependent on Norman Powell bailouts. Spoelstra could scheme DeRozan into similar actions he once used with Dwyane Wade, empty-corner isolations, slip screens into elbow touches, and clever post-splits.

A trade centered around Terry Rozier’s contract plus a young piece could get it done. The Heat would gain a reliable scorer for the postseason, and DeRozan’s relentless mid-range game fits perfectly with Miami’s slow, bruising style.

If there’s one locker room that would welcome him with open arms, it’s Miami.

Los Angeles Lakers – The “Finally” move everyone has been waiting for

It almost feels too perfect, but the Lakers are undeniably the most logical destination for DeMar DeRozan.

They have tried the playmaking wing experiment with DeRozan for years, repeatedly flirting with acquiring him but never closing the deal. Now, with LeBron James still defying time at 40 and Luka Doncic in need of a reliable third scoring option, the Lakers need someone who can give them 15-20 points without requiring LeBron’s and Reaves' creation.

DeRozan does exactly that.

LeBron James presence is more than just points — it’s stability, leadership, and belief. The King’s return is gonna change everything for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/YnsxEYiKu9 — Casual Sports Fan (@bigsportscasual) November 13, 2025

He would instantly become the Lakers’ second-most reliable perimeter scorer, providing the exact shot-making they’ve lacked for three straight postseasons. His ability to steady non-LeBron minutes is invaluable, and he could lead second units the way DeRozan once did in Chicago and Toronto.

Salary-matching is possible with Jarred Vanderbilt and a pick, or a combination of depth players if the Kings prefer more flexible assets.

And for DeRozan personally? Coming home to play in Los Angeles, closing games with LeBron and Doncic, and having a real shot at a ring, this is the move that makes too much sense to ignore.

Where will DeRozan go?

The Kings’ big-three experiment is combusting fast, and DeMar DeRozan is by far the most movable star in their trio. At 36, on an expiring contract, and still producing at a high level, he represents the perfect short-term upgrade for a contender looking to stabilize its half-court offense.

Philadelphia, Miami, and the Lakers all offer strong fits, basketball-wise, role-wise, and culture-wise. And once Sacramento finally acknowledges that this season is slipping away, expect DeRozan to be one of the first veterans moved as the Kings shift from retooling to rebuilding.