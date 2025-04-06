As the Duke Basketball team exits the Final Four, they leave after four true days in San Antonio, including the morning they arrived. Not long after landing and taking buses to their team hotel, Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils headed to the San Antonio Spurs headquarters for a preliminary Final Four workout.

Opened as last season started, the “Victory Capital Performance Center” features the latest technology most NBA teams utilize regarding strength and conditioning. Located on the grounds of the equally new “Rock at La Cantera,” the facility is surrounded by the types of amenities, like a massive courtyard with a big screen TV and restaurants, that enhance the complex.

It certainly caught Flagg's attention.

ClutchPoints asked the Associated Press Player of the Year about his first impressions of the Spurs home.

“The Spurs facility, obviously, is very new, very modern. It's a beautiful facility, amazing, top of the notch facility and what they have over there,” the 18-year-old freshman said.

“It's a great place.”

Flagg is the projected consensus top overall pick in the coming NBA draft in which Spurs have two first round picks. Their own first-rounder will come in the lottery. They also own the Atlanta Hawks first round selection. Though Atlanta will be a part of the Eastern Conference Play-In, that also means they aren't guaranteed a true playoff spot. San Antonio could very well end up with two shots of winning the lottery.

When the Spurs won it, and thus Victor Wembanyama, two summers ago, they ended that year tied for the second worst record in the league. This season they will likely finish eighth from the bottom. Last year they had the fifth worst record and landed the fourth overall pick, which became Stephon Castle. The first-year guard from UConn will likely give the Spurs a second straight Rookie of the Year.

Fans in the Alamo City hope, albeit with slim odds, that Flagg would provide another hot shot rookie they could pair with Wemby.

Cooper Flagg liked what he saw in San Antonio

It's tough to tell whether the Newport, Maine native was more complimentary of the Spurs practice venue or the city of San Antonio itself.

“It's beautiful,” Flagg said when asked by ClutchPoints.

“It's a beautiful place. I'm overjoyed.”

From the famed River Walk, to the iconic Alamo, and an Alamodome stadium that's hosting its fifth Final Four, in a short amount of time Flagg got a taste of what the city has to offer because of the proximity to the Duke team hotel and related events.

“The weather and everything just being here,” the All-American added, alluding to temperatures that can range from the 90's to the 60's in the northern tip of a South Texas spring.

“It's a beautiful city,” Flagg concluded.

San Antonians hope it's beautiful enough for him to proudly call home next season. The NBA Draft Lottery is set for May 12. With the the biggest spectacle in college sports set to leave town soon, its the next day local hoop fans have circled on their calendar.