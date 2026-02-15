On Sunday evening, the NBA All-Star game will take place from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with several of the biggest names in the sport ready to compete. Among them is San Antonio Spurs third-year phenom Victor Wembanyama, who has pledged that he will be playing hard amid concerns about players' lack of effort in the game in recent years.

Recently, Wembanyama met former NBA player Tacko Fall, who was in attendance for Friday night's celebrity game, and amazingly, Fall made the Spurs star look like a regular-sized human when they spoke face to face, per the NBA's official account on X, formerly Twitter.

A closer view of Victor Wembanyama and Tacko Fall standing together 😅 (via @NBA) https://t.co/CkuauMbNIE pic.twitter.com/06SVDudVmv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Fall once played for the NBA's Boston Celtics, and at 7'6″, he is among the tallest players in the history of the league.

Still, Wembanyama isn't very far off from that mark, and his insane combination of agility, outside shooting touch, and defensive prowess has made him arguably the most can't-miss player in the league today.

Wembanyama has the Spurs playing at an elite pace so far in the 2025-26 season, currently in the driver's seat to secure the number two seed in the Western Conference, and his injury concerns have tapered off a bit in recent months after a calf injury forced him to miss extended time earlier in the year.

As previously mentioned, there has been some outrage from fans in recent years, as it has become increasingly obvious that players are treating the All-Star game more as a joke than something to be taken seriously.

However, the hope is that Wembanyama and some of the other young players at the event will give a respectable effort on Sunday evening and entertain the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

Tipoff for the All-Star game is set for 5:00 pm ET from Los Angeles, and will be televised by NBC.