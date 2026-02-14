As NBA All-Star festivities continue at Intuit Dome, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama acknowledged the influence Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has had on his understanding of what it means to be the face of the league.

Wembanyama spoke during the NBA’s All-Star Media Day on Saturday, reflecting on James’ two-decade run at the center of the sport’s spotlight.

“He’s very intelligent in like those areas with him obviously being the face of the league. And in two decades, very few mistakes like very few PR mistakes so I think that definitely takes some intelligence. I think there’s many things to take from him. I never had that chance to spend time with him to have a full discussion and I would love to talk to him… I don’t know how many millions of basketball players in the Earth and all of them can learn something from LeBron.”

The comments come as Wembanyama continues to ascend in his third NBA season. The 22-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and one steal per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range across 40 games.

"He's very intelligent… Very few PR mistakes. I think that definitely takes some intelligence… I would love to [talk to him about that]… All of them can learn something from LeBron." Victor Wembanyama on LeBron James' impact as the face of the NBA.

LeBron James’ blueprint shapes Victor Wembanyama’s rise as NBA’s next face

San Antonio enters the All-Star break with a 38-16 record, good for second place in the Western Conference, and riding a six-game winning streak. The Spurs’ surge has fueled growing conversation about Wembanyama’s place among the league’s elite.

Earlier this week on NBA Today, former center Kendrick Perkins declared Wembanyama the new face of the NBA, citing his production, global appeal and willingness to embrace the spotlight. The discussion has intensified as the Spurs position themselves as contenders in the West.

For Wembanyama, the blueprint remains clear. James, now in his 22nd season with the Los Angeles Lakers, has navigated stardom while maintaining sustained excellence on the court. From performance to professionalism, Wembanyama views the four-time champion as a model for longevity and leadership.

As the league looks toward its next era, the intersection between James’ legacy and Wembanyama’s rise continues to shape the narrative surrounding the NBA’s future.