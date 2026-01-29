With the NBA trade deadline one week away from the Feb. 5 cutoff, speculation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to intensify. As several franchises position themselves for a potential blockbuster move, new reporting suggests the San Antonio Spurs are not among those preparing a serious push.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon detailed San Antonio’s internal stance on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective, stating that league sources close to the organization have consistently dismissed the idea of pursuing the former MVP.

“I’ve been told by folks with the Spurs, we’re not a home for Giannis. And there’s a lot of smoke around that, like going back to the summer, but everything in San Antonio is about the Wemby timeline and this is a decade past the Wemby timeline. When you bring in Giannis and his age.”

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year, became the centerpiece of renewed trade chatter Wednesday after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that he “is ready for a new home.” The report further fueled an emerging league-wide arms race as teams evaluate whether to accelerate their competitive timelines.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel added clarity regarding which franchises are aggressively pursuing a deal, a list that notably does not include San Antonio.

“The Heat, Warriors, and Toronto Raptors are among several franchises that have been pushing hard for an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline, multiple league sources said,” Siegel continued. “There are developing trades involving these teams, as well as the New York Knicks, that could be impacted by Giannis' decision.”

Victor Wembanyama’s timeline shapes Spurs’ trade stance on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Age and timeline remain central factors in San Antonio’s evaluation. Antetokounmpo, 31, does not align with the developmental arc of franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, who is 22 and viewed internally as the long-term focal point of the organization. Beyond the age gap, acquiring Antetokounmpo would likely require sacrificing young assets positioned squarely on Wembanyama’s timeline, including Dylan Harper, 19, and Stephon Castle, 21.

The Spurs’ reluctance reflects a broader organizational philosophy centered on sustained contention rather than short-term acceleration. While Antetokounmpo would immediately elevate any roster, the cost to assemble a competitive supporting cast around both him and Wembanyama could undermine the franchise’s long-range vision.

That said, Brian Windhorst has noted that San Antonio remains uniquely positioned from an asset standpoint. The Spurs possess three tradable first-round picks and control five selections in the upcoming draft, giving them the ability to assemble one of the league’s most compelling trade packages should they choose to pivot. For now, however, league consensus suggests the front office is unwilling to deviate from its current plan.

San Antonio will continue to focus on the season at hand as it holds a 32-16 record and sits second in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets (20-28), who enter on a four-game winning streak, on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, remains in flux. The Bucks are 18-27 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (11-34) on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

As the deadline approaches, Antetokounmpo’s future continues to loom over the league, even as San Antonio makes clear it intends to stay the course.