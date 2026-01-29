The Golden State Warriors could be a team to look out for before the trade deadline, as they may need an upgrade at a few positions to help them for the remainder of the season. The same names have floated around for some weeks, with the biggest one being Giannis Antetokounmpo, as it was recently reported that he's open to playing elsewhere.

Stephen Curry knows how the business goes, and apparently, he hears all the trade rumors around the league. At the same time, he doesn't put all his time into the rumors and is more focused on what's in front of him.

“(I’m) not ignorant to what’s going on in the league. Rumors and trade talk and who is on the block,” Curry said via ESPN's Anthony Slater. “I know what’s going on, but right now it’s about trying to win because if we lose sight of that on the court, all that other stuff really doesn't matter.”

“(I’m) not ignorant to what’s going on in the league. Rumors and trade talk and who is on the block. I know what’s going on, but right now it’s about trying to win.” – Steph Curry 👀 (via @anthonyVslater)

pic.twitter.com/ZoLW9tYYJ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

Article Continues Below

Curry was also asked by Slater what he wanted to see as far as an approach from the front office.

“We've always had an expectation, myself and Draymond… I don't get into hypotheticals,” Curry said. “It's a waste of time, it's a waste of energy. It's not my job to do that. Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] and the entire front office, I'm sure are making calls, taking looks, seeing what's going on, and if there's something real, we have conversations about it, and decisions are made.”

The Warriors don't seem to be in the sweepstakes for Antetokounmpo, but it would be a big move for them that requires a lot to get done. Dunleavy doesn't come off right now as making a move like that; it's not certain if the Warriors even have the necessary pieces to make an enticing deal for the Bucks.